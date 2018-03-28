DA rally in support of Trollip kicks off in PE CBD
The event comes ahead of an Economic Freedom Fighters-tabled motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Athol Trollip, that will play out in council on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) rally in support of Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Athol Trollip, has kicked off in the Port Elizabeth CBD.
The event comes ahead of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-tabled motion of no confidence in Trollip that will play out in council on Thursday.
The EFF has been in coalition with the DA since 2016.
The DA expects hundreds of supporters to join a rally at the Vuyisile Mini Square in support of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor, Athol Trollip.
The EFF earlier this month tabled a motion of no confidence in Trollip, shortly after the DA opposed an EFF motion on land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly.
That motion was supported by the African National Congress and adopted.
DA Eastern Cape spokesperson, Mlindi Nhanha, says the EFF's motion is frivolous.
“It’s not based on his performance, it’s not based on whether he has misused government funds, he hasn’t performed, he has underperformed. It purely because Athol Trollip is white.”
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is to attend council proceedings when the motion against Trollip is debated and voted on, on Thursday.
