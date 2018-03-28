DA labelled as disingenuous over complaint on party funding bill

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the bill which aims to put an end to the secrecy surrounding private donations.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's ad-hoc committee on political party funding says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is being disingenuous about its complaints on the implementation of the Political Party Funding Bill.

The party says that the bill does not address the real issue around the funding of political parties as it doesn’t deal with the power imbalances between parties.

DA federal chairperson James Selfe says that the bill will give unfair advantage to bigger parties.

“We see t-shirts being printed by government departments, we see municipal vehicles being used, we see fliers being handed out at Sassa points, all under the guise of political rallies.

“That is not dealt with within the bill, that’s not criminalised in anyway whatsoever.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters agrees with the DA.

But committee chair Vincent Smith says smaller parties will receive more money now.

“So the DA, the ANC and the EFF will receive slightly less and the smaller parties like the ACDP, IFP, those will receive more. It’s about narrowing the gap between the top and the bottom.”

The bill must now be passed by the National Council of Provinces before it can be signed into law.