DA labelled as disingenuous over complaint on party funding bill
The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the bill which aims to put an end to the secrecy surrounding private donations.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's ad-hoc committee on political party funding says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is being disingenuous about its complaints on the implementation of the Political Party Funding Bill.
The party says that the bill does not address the real issue around the funding of political parties as it doesn’t deal with the power imbalances between parties.
The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the bill which aims to put an end to the secrecy surrounding private donations.
DA federal chairperson James Selfe says that the bill will give unfair advantage to bigger parties.
“We see t-shirts being printed by government departments, we see municipal vehicles being used, we see fliers being handed out at Sassa points, all under the guise of political rallies.
“That is not dealt with within the bill, that’s not criminalised in anyway whatsoever.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters agrees with the DA.
But committee chair Vincent Smith says smaller parties will receive more money now.
“So the DA, the ANC and the EFF will receive slightly less and the smaller parties like the ACDP, IFP, those will receive more. It’s about narrowing the gap between the top and the bottom.”
The bill must now be passed by the National Council of Provinces before it can be signed into law.
Popular in Politics
-
Topbet cancels meeting with EFF due to nature of demands to be discussed
-
[ANALYSIS] Can Ramaphosa solve South Africa’s land-grab problem?
-
MPs pay their respects to Fezeka Loliwe
-
National Assembly approves Political Party Funding Bill
-
EFF accuses Topbet of arrogance after meeting no-show
-
Magashule: No space in ANC for members who take party to court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.