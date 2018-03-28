CSA CEO calls on Test nations to increase vigilance on ball-tampering
Steve Smith admitted to being the mastermind behind Australia's attempt to gain an unfair advantage over South Africa in the third Test.
JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe has called on all Test nations to play their part in clamping down on ball-tampering.
Moroe was responding to a cheating scandal involving three Australian players that took place in the third Test in Cape Town at the weekend.
Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner have been sent home following an investigation into the matter.
But the outcome of that probe will be announced later today.
Moroe says this should never happen again.
“The onus is also on us to make sure that it doesn’t happen with our Proteas players as well.
“I guess as member board, we all going to have a role to play when we all meet at ICC level to discuss how do we actively start working with one another to make sure things like these don’t repeat themselves again.”
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland confirmed on Tuesday night that the internal investigation into the scandal will be complete on Wednesday and that sanctions will then be handed down.
Cricket Australia has given itself 24 hours to complete its investigation into its Test team's ball-tampering scandal, with a decision on the severity of the punishment for it expected on Wednesday.
Sutherland confirmed last night that Smith, Warner and Bancroft are the only three players guilty of this and that they're being sent home on Wednesday.
Head coach Darren Lehmann, who was believed to be involved, has been cleared of wrongdoing and has been backed by his employer to continue his duties.
Sutherland apologised to the Australian public, to the children who have been set a bad example and Cricket South Africa.
The fourth and final Test match begins on Friday in Johannesburg.
