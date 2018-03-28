Popular Topics
Cricket Australia bans Smith, Warner and Bancroft for ball-tampering

Steve Smith and David Warner have both been handed 12-month bans, while Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months.

Australia's Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admit to 'planned' ball tampering. Picture: Twitter/@CricketAus
Australia's Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admit to 'planned' ball tampering. Picture: Twitter/@CricketAus
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket Australia have announced that Steve Smith and David Warner have been handed 12-month suspensions for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft, the player who actually tampered with the ball, has been given a nine-month suspension.

Smith and Warner have also reportedly been banned from captaining Australia for the next two years.

An official announcement of their suspensions is expected soon.

