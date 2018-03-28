Cricket Australia bans Smith, Warner and Bancroft for ball-tampering

EFF denies being behind violent protest in Hermanus
Local
Steve Smith and David Warner have both been handed 12-month bans, while Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months.
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket Australia have announced that Steve Smith and David Warner have been handed 12-month suspensions for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa.
Cameron Bancroft, the player who actually tampered with the ball, has been given a nine-month suspension.
Smith and Warner have also reportedly been banned from captaining Australia for the next two years.
An official announcement of their suspensions is expected soon.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.