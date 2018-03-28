Popular Topics
Cricket Australia’s charges indicate sandpaper used in ball-tampering

Cricket Australia has listed the reasons why Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned from international cricket.

Australian fielder Cameron Bancroft is questioned by Umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong during the third day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands cricket ground on 24 March 2018 in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
Australian fielder Cameron Bancroft is questioned by Umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong during the third day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands cricket ground on 24 March 2018 in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket Australia has listed the reasons why Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned from international cricket.

What’s clear from the charges is that David Warner was the architect of the ball-tampering plan while Bancroft did in fact use sandpaper and not yellow tape as he explained in his confession at the press conference after day three at Newlands.

While Warner devised the plan, he also instructed Bancroft, his junior with only eight Test matches under his belt, to carry out the illegal ball-tampering. Warner also failed to report his knowledge of the plan post-match.

Senior players and leaders Warner and Smith got a 12-month ban. They’ve also been banned from their lucrative IPL contracts this year.

They’ll miss 48 international matches but will be free to play at the next year’s World Cup in England.

