City of Cape Town to hike water & sanitation rates by 26.9%

The massive hike in the water rate is thanks to a long drawn out drought that's brought Cape Town to the brink of running out of water altogether.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has dropped a price shocker announcing it’s planning to increase its rates for water and sanitation services by 26.9% during this financial year.

Mayor Patricia De Lille tabled the city’s provisional budget earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be tough all around for Cape Town ratepayers this financial year, with De Lille announcing hikes to just about everything.

“Rates we proposed that we increase by 7.2%, electricity by 8.1%, water and sanitation by 26.9%.”

The money the city brings in from ratepayers will be used to fund various projects, with R5 billion allocated to informal settlements, water and waste services, R1,7 billion for transport and urban development and R1,1 billion for energy.

De Lille says a process will be rolled out for residents to provide feedback with regard to the metro's 2018/19 budget.