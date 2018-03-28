City of Cape Town to hike water & sanitation rates by 26.9%
The massive hike in the water rate is thanks to a long drawn out drought that's brought Cape Town to the brink of running out of water altogether.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has dropped a price shocker announcing it’s planning to increase its rates for water and sanitation services by 26.9% during this financial year.
Mayor Patricia De Lille tabled the city’s provisional budget earlier on Wednesday afternoon.
The massive hike in the water rate is thanks to a long drawn out drought that's brought Cape Town to the brink of running out of water altogether.
It will be tough all around for Cape Town ratepayers this financial year, with De Lille announcing hikes to just about everything.
“Rates we proposed that we increase by 7.2%, electricity by 8.1%, water and sanitation by 26.9%.”
The money the city brings in from ratepayers will be used to fund various projects, with R5 billion allocated to informal settlements, water and waste services, R1,7 billion for transport and urban development and R1,1 billion for energy.
De Lille says a process will be rolled out for residents to provide feedback with regard to the metro's 2018/19 budget.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane loses appeal on costs order in Absa-Bankorp matter
-
Vicki Momberg denied bail following sentencing
-
Petrol price hiked by 72 cents
-
[ALERT] Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.