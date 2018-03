Christina Aguilera carries DVD player in case of ‘tech trouble’

The ‘Dirty’ hitmaker loves to wind down by watching movies, so carries an emergency DVD player just in case ‘something goes wrong with technology’.

LONDON - Christina Aguilera carries an emergency DVD player everywhere.

The Dirty hitmaker loves watching “mood-driven and inspiring” movies such as Frida, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and Amadeus, before she goes to sleep so always, has the films with her.

And just in case “something goes wrong with technology”, Aguilera makes sure she has a backup device to play the discs on.

The 37-year-old pop star describes herself as “old school” and loves nothing more than spending time with her friends.

She told Paper magazine: “I love hanging out with just my close girlfriends and guy friends, which happen to be my gay friends. Just good, quality time with people who are super down to earth.”

And Aguilera - who has son Max (10) with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer (3) with spouse Matthew Rutler - has learned to cut negative people out of her life and only spends time with those who have the right “energy”.

She said: “You have to connect with the right people that bring certain energies into your life. And have the ability to let go of a lot of things that have hurt you. It’s a big deal.”

The Fighter hitmaker posed barefaced for the cover of the publication and for the accompanying photoshoot, the hairstylist brought along several wigs - and Aguilera asked to take home a tousled hairpiece to use in the bedroom.

She told the stylist: “You were really good about it, you were a sport. I think I wanted to go home and have sex that night and you were like, ‘OK, don’t get her too messed up.’ I was like, ‘No guarantees, thanks.’ “

Aguilera doesn’t think new artists face as much of a “backlash” for having a sexy image as she did, but she’s proud of facing the criticism she did.

She said: “They don’t have as much backlash when they come out on the scene. And I did. It was a very interesting and controversial time for me. Madonna had to go through it in her day, and she paved the way for my generation to come up. And paying it forward, now a younger generation is coming up and I’m loving what I’m seeing. It’s so incredible.”