Bodies trapped in KZN building collapse extracted

China says North Korea's Kim pledged commitment to denuclearisationWorld
Dept says health, safety in mines responsibility of all social partnersBusiness
SAHRC says public inquiry on rural land use for research purposesLocal
Malema: EFF won’t stop until Trollip is removedPolitics
Jooste to be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament after no-showBusiness
Trollip confident he will survive no confidence motionPolitics
Hiker recounts details of attack at gunpoint on Table MountainLocal
Bodies trapped in KZN building collapse extractedLocal
[WATCH] Amla: I do sympathise with Smith & company who made mistakesSport
Australia coach Lehmann wants forgiveness for banned trioSport
Documentary maker Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biographySport
[WATCH] It was sandpaper, not sticky tape - Cricket Australia CEOSport
Hashim Amla: Ball-tampering incident a wake-up callSport
Cricket Australia’s charges indicate sandpaper used in ball-tamperingSport
‘Inxeba’ producers continue fight against X18 ratingLifestyle
How to live the wine lifeLifestyle
Christina Aguilera carries DVD player in case of ‘tech trouble’Lifestyle
Meghan Markle getting royal advice from Duchess of CambridgeLifestyle
Tyga denies being father of Kylie Jenner's babyLifestyle
Netflix series on corruption scandal angers Brazil's former presidentLifestyle
Heineken pulls beer ad after Chance the Rapper complains of racismBusiness
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018Local
[Watch] SA beer trolls Aussies (who love it, until they hear it’s from Newlands)Business
Trollip confident he will survive no confidence motionPolitics
Mabuza asks FS govt to reconsider Magashule's R20m farewell party decisionPolitics
Solly Msimanga cautions DA against ‘ANC bashing’Politics
[WATCH LIVE] EFF rally in PEPolitics
[ANALYSIS] EFF’s move in NMB – let the political chaos reign supremeOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa has started the clean-up. But can he turn the state around?Opinion
[OPINION] Why the election of a black senator won’t dent racism in ItalyOpinion
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracyOpinion
[BOOK EXCERPT] The untold story of MLK and RFKOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Can Ramaphosa solve South Africa’s land-grab problem?Opinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Dept says health, safety in mines responsibility of all social partnersBusiness
Jooste to be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament after no-showBusiness
Steinhoff probe: PwC yet to question Markus JoosteBusiness
Petrol price hiked by 72 centsLocal
DTI says companies affected by listeriosis could face legal actionBusiness
[ALERT] Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis pointsBusiness
Bodies trapped in KZN building collapse extracted
A crane was used to lift the slabs and recover the bodies. Six people who were injured in the incident remain in a critical condition in hospital in Durban.
DURBAN - The bodies of three construction workers who were trapped under the rubble in Wentworth have now been extracted six hours after a wall collapsed.
Earlier EWN reported that three people have been killed in the incident in Durban.
Six people who were injured in the incident remain in a critical condition in hospital in Durban.
A crane was used to lift the slabs and recover the bodies.
The police's Thembeka Mbele said: “Three bodies have been extracted and they were taken by the mortuary van to the mortuary. The Labour Department, as well as the disaster management with the Durban search and rescue, have been assisting each other and other stakeholders. So, for now, the dog unit is just checking if there are no other bodies underneath the truck.”
It's understood the building caved in at around 1 o’ clock, trapping the three workers.
