Bodies trapped in KZN building collapse extracted

DURBAN - The bodies of three construction workers who were trapped under the rubble in Wentworth have now been extracted six hours after a wall collapsed.

Earlier EWN reported that three people have been killed in the incident in Durban.

Six people who were injured in the incident remain in a critical condition in hospital in Durban.

A crane was used to lift the slabs and recover the bodies.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said: “Three bodies have been extracted and they were taken by the mortuary van to the mortuary. The Labour Department, as well as the disaster management with the Durban search and rescue, have been assisting each other and other stakeholders. So, for now, the dog unit is just checking if there are no other bodies underneath the truck.”

It's understood the building caved in at around 1 o’ clock, trapping the three workers.