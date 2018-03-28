Popular Topics
Bail hearing for men accused of platinum belt murders to resume on Thursday

Three of the accused gave testimony earlier on Wednesday while a fourth abandoned his application.

FILE: Six suspects appeared in court for bail proceedings on 21 February 2018 after they were arrested for alleged links to union killings in and around Marikana. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
54 minutes ago

BRITS - The bail hearing of seven men accused of orchestrating hits on union leaders on the North West platinum belt will resume on Thursday in the Brits Magistrates Court.

Three of the accused gave testimony earlier on Wednesday while a fourth abandoned his application.

The court has heard how one of the accused fled from Marikana after he received a threatening message on his phone following a leadership dispute within the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union branch at Lonmin’s western mine.

Accused number six says he felt safer in his home village of Tabankulu in the Eastern Cape where he was arrested nearly six months later.

He’s accused along with 11 others of drawing up a hit list with the names of union leaders attempting to kill Malibongwe Mdazo.

Court proceedings will resume on Thursday morning.

