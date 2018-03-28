Bail hearing for men accused of Marikana murders to get underway

Magistrate Jethro Mosime will preside over the bail hearing which will take place today and on Thursday.

BRITS, North West – The two-day bail hearing of seven mine workers accused of orchestrating the murders of union leaders in and around Marikana will begin in the Brits magistrates court on Wednesday.

The police ministry called the arrest of six of the men in February a breakthrough in curbing the spate of murders in the North West mining communities.

A small group of Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) supporters is singing outside the Brits magistrate court, carrying placards calling for bail to be denied to the seven suspects.

Since their arrest, the group has appeared in court at least four times due to several challenges including the shortage of magistrates in the region.

Magistrate Jethro Mosime will preside over the bail hearing which will take place today and on Thursday.