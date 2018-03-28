Australian trio await fate for roles in ball-tampering scandal
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland confirmed last night that the internal investigation into the scandal will be complete today and that sanctions will then be handed down.
JOHANNESBURG – Australian captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will find out on Wednesday what punishment they face for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland confirmed on Tuesday night that the internal investigation into the scandal will be complete today and that sanctions will then be handed down.
Smith admitted to being mastermind behind Australia's attempt to gain an unfair advantage over South Africa in the third Test.
Cricket Australia has given itself 24 hours to complete its investigation into its Test team's ball-tampering scandal, with a decision on the severity of the punishment for it expected on Wednesday.
The association's CEO James Sutherland confirmed last night that Smith, Warner and Bancroft are the only three players guilty of this and that they're being sent home on Wednesday.
Head coach Darren Lehmann, who was believed to be involved, has been cleared of wrongdoing and has been backed by his employer to continue his duties.
Sutherland apologised to the Australian public, to the children who have been set a bad example and Cricket South Africa.
The fourth and final Test match begins on Friday in Johannesburg.
