Applause, joy as social media reacts to Vicki Momberg sentencing
Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Randburg magistrates court and people have taken to social media to express their feelings.
Tweets reading “Retweet if you are happy with Vicki Momberg getting 3yrs in prison for using racist remarks,” and “It is a great day, finally our courts have a legal precedence to deal with racism” have populated Twitter.
Momberg was caught on camera shouting racial slurs at a black police officer who was trying to help her after she was involved in an alleged smash and grab in 2016.
She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria.
