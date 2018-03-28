Popular Topics
Applause, joy as social media reacts to Vicki Momberg sentencing

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria.

FILE: Estate agent Vicki Momberg seen outside the Randburg Magistrates Court after being found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Randburg magistrates court and people have taken to social media to express their feelings.

Tweets reading “Retweet if you are happy with Vicki Momberg getting 3yrs in prison for using racist remarks,” and “It is a great day, finally our courts have a legal precedence to deal with racism” have populated Twitter.

Momberg was caught on camera shouting racial slurs at a black police officer who was trying to help her after she was involved in an alleged smash and grab in 2016.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED