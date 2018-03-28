Amcu: Deaths of Harmony Gold miners could have been avoided

Amcu believes management was aware of the possible dangers of mining in the area but failed to make contingency plans.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says the deaths of two workers at Harmony Golds Joel Mine in the Free State could have been avoided.

The fatalities occurred on Tuesday during a seismic-related ground fall.

Amcu believes management was aware of the possible dangers of mining in the area but failed to make contingency plans.

The latest tragedy brings to 22 the total number of deaths of mineworkers since January this year.