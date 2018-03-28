[ALERT] Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate has been cut by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

The prime lending rate, which is the interest charged by banks to clients, is now at 10%.

Kganyago made the announcement in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

“The MPC decided to reduce the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% with effect from 29 March 2018. Four members preferred a reduction while three members preferred an unchanged stance.”

The central bank last cut rates in July 2017, highlighting an improving inflation outlook, but warning of a slowdown in economic growth.

Consumer inflation, which the bank uses as a guide for deciding rates, has remained within the bank's target of 3% to 6% for the past year and is expected to average 4.9% this year.