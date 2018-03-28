[ALERT] Police confirm at least 12 killed in EC bus crash
The crash happened on the R61 road between Ngcobo and Elliot. Officials say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
CAPE TOWN - Twelve people, including three children, have been killed in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape.
Forty-eight others have been injured.
The crash happened on the R61 road between Ngcobo and Elliot.
Officials say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Eastern Cape Health Department’s Sizwe Kupelo said: “We dispersed two helicopters to the scene and treated the scene as a disaster. We had to use jaws of life to free those who were trapped inside the wreckage. Those who were in a critical condition were airlifted to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.”
#ECBusCrash Twelve people, including three children, have been killed in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
#ECBusCrash 48 others have been injured during the crash. The accident happened on the R61 road between Ngcobo and Elliot. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
#ECBusCrash Officials say the cause of the accident is still being investigated. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
