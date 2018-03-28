Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to observe 1 year since his passing

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is also planning a public gathering at constitution hill this afternoon to reflect on his life.

JOHANNESBURG – Today (28 March) marks exactly one year since the death of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

His family and friends say they will visit his gravesite at the Westpark Cemetery.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is also planning a public gathering at Constitution Hill this afternoon to reflect on his life.

Director Neeshan Balton: “We’ve been reflecting ever since uncle Kathy passed away last year, it’s been a year-long reflection for us and I don’t think that the pain or the void has diminished in any particular way.”