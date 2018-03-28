Activist group hopes Nzimande appoints new Prasa board
CAPE TOWN – As Transport Minister Blade Nzimande prepares to give a briefing on Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Wednesday, it is hoped that he will install a new board.
Nzimande is expected to outline ministerial interventions that will be taken at the Passenger Rail Agency following last week’s resignation of Judge Tintswalo Makhubele as interim board chair.
Coalition group #UniteBehind's Matthew Hirsch says: “We’re hopeful that he will address some of our demands, which one of the main ones is that we’re calling for the new board and clean board because of the judge who resigned last week.
“So, we need a board of integrity as soon as possible to fix the organisation and to fix the service which thousands of people rely on daily.”
