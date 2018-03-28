79 people arrested in Hermanus following violent protests over land

CAPE TOWN – Seventy-nine people have been arrested after being implicated in violent protests in Zwelihle near Hermanus.

Last week, angry residents took to the streets demanding proper service delivery and housing.

Community leaders met with government officials on Tuesday to discuss their concerns and demands.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela told community members that local government had identified land for the residents of Zwelihle.

Some protesters told Eyewitness News that they had to make sacrifices to stand in solidarity with fellow citizens.

“The people of Zwelihle are really angry. They have sacrificed...no work, no pay.”

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore has called on the Overstrand District Municipality to intensify its service to all citizens.

“I think the people of Zwelihle, but not only Zwelihle because we also have backyarders in other communities in the Overstrand, have actually been suffering for too long in regarding to the release of land for housing.”

Those eligible for free housing need to earn R3,500 or less a month to qualify.

Those earning between R3,500 and R15,000 can apply for a housing subsidy.