3 people killed after KZN building collapse

.JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed after a building collapsed in Wentworth in Durban.

It’s understood five workers have also been critically injured.

Rescue Care's Garrieth Jamieson says they've been taken to nearby hospitals in Durban.

“On arrival, we found that a building has collapsed, landing on workers and a truck parked outside on the roadside. Multiple patients were attended to and five workers have sustained serious injuries. They were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.”

