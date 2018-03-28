3 people killed after KZN building collapse
It’s understood five workers have also been critically injured. Paramedica say they've been taken to nearby hospitals in Durban.
.JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed after a building collapsed in Wentworth in Durban.
It’s understood five workers have also been critically injured.
Rescue Care's Garrieth Jamieson says they've been taken to nearby hospitals in Durban.
“On arrival, we found that a building has collapsed, landing on workers and a truck parked outside on the roadside. Multiple patients were attended to and five workers have sustained serious injuries. They were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.”
An Eyewitness News reporter is en route to that scene
@FatalMoves @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @IamAlexSweet @ECR_Newswatch @News24 @eNCA Building Collapse Chamberlin Road Wentworth. 2 workers killed and 5 seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/7Fp4icKpqS— Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) March 28, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane loses appeal on costs order in Absa-Bankorp matter
-
Vicki Momberg denied bail following sentencing
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
Applause, joy as social media reacts to Vicki Momberg sentencing
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
-
Cricket Australia’s charges indicate sandpaper used in ball-tampering
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.