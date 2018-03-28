1 suspect killed, cop wounded in Joburg shootout
Emergency services say they arrived to find the suspect had died and the police officer had sustained a gunshot wound.
JOHANNESBURG - One man has been killed and another critically wounded in a shootout between police and criminals in Johannesburg.
Two other men believed to be bystanders were found with moderate injuries.
ER24’s Annine Siddall said: “At this stage, it’s unclear how they sustained the injuries. The exact circumstances surrounding the incidents are not yet known, but local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.”
