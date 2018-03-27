Popular Topics
Zim police launch investigation into disappearance of anti-Mugabe activist

Itai Dzamara was abducted in March 2015 and his supporters have accused the authorities of doing nothing to find him.

Zimbabwean flag. Picture: Supplied.
Zimbabwean flag. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

HARARE - It’s been more than three years since a prominent anti-Mugabe activist disappeared, but police in Zimbabwe have finally launched an investigation into his disappearance.

Itai Dzamara was abducted in March 2015 and his supporters have accused the authorities of doing nothing to find him.

Dzamara led a brave and lonely campaign in calling for former president Robert Mugabe to step down.

He was abducted from a barber’s shop three years ago, and it's thought his disappearance was linked to his activism.

Now the police appealing on state TV for information on his whereabouts.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Dzamara’s brother Patson called this belated police action a silly joke.

But western embassies will likely be heartened.

Earlier this month the European Union delegation in Harare urged the new government to shed light on Dzamara’s fate and serve justice.

