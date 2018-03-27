Youth urged to take advantage of YES initiative
The Youth Employment Service (YES) aims to create more than one million paid internships for mainly black South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, over the next three years.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young South Africans to take advantage of the Youth Employment Service (YES), saying the initiative will equip them with meaningful skills that will help them to become more suitable for the job market.
Ramaphosa launched the programme earlier on Tuesday, which aims to create more than one million paid internships for mainly black South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, over the next three years.
About 100 companies - involved in the YES initiative - will provide corporate work experiences for young people or empower them through training and funding to start and grow their own businesses.
This is expected to improve their prospects of finding employment.
President Ramaphosa says young people must not miss this opportunity.
“We invite young people to come forward, in their thousands, and take up this opportunity.”
He says up to 60% of young people in this programme will ultimately get jobs from the companies providing them with internship opportunities.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom objects to 5.2% tariff hike
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
Ramaphosa: Youth Employment Service will change lives
-
Ramaphosa: Other ratings agencies must be convinced to review negative rating
-
Markus Jooste may be subpoenaed to appear in Parliament
-
Lack of cash, critical skills hindering SAA’s turnaround plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.