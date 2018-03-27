Youth urged to take advantage of YES initiative

The Youth Employment Service (YES) aims to create more than one million paid internships for mainly black South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, over the next three years.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young South Africans to take advantage of the Youth Employment Service (YES), saying the initiative will equip them with meaningful skills that will help them to become more suitable for the job market.

About 100 companies - involved in the YES initiative - will provide corporate work experiences for young people or empower them through training and funding to start and grow their own businesses.

This is expected to improve their prospects of finding employment.

President Ramaphosa says young people must not miss this opportunity.

“We invite young people to come forward, in their thousands, and take up this opportunity.”

He says up to 60% of young people in this programme will ultimately get jobs from the companies providing them with internship opportunities.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)