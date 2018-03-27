YES project to 'change the face of unemployment' in SA
The YES initiative is a partnership between government, business and civil society and it aims to create about one million internships over three years.
JOHANNESBURG - Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville, the Youth Employment Service's (YES) CEO, says the programme will change the face of unemployment in the country.
It aims to create about one million internships over three years. Interns will receive an average stipend of R3,500.
It will target mainly black South Africans between the ages of 18 and 35.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the initiative during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament last month.
The initiative was discussed by the African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive.
