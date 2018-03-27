WC Transport MEC condemns taxi industry violence

Transport MEC Donald Grant has asked the SAPS to work around the clock to find those responsible for the murder of a senior leader of a taxi association.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says it cannot afford to have bullets flying around bustling taxi ranks, endangering the lives of commuters.

This follows the murder of Dan Khumalo, a senior leader of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, who was shot dead outside his home in Mandalay on Sunday night.

There have been no arrests.

Transport MEC Donald Grant has asked the SA Police Service to work around the clock to find those responsible for the murder of Khumalo.

While the motive for the taxi boss’ murder is still under investigation, Grant says he’s aware that leadership elections for the province’s taxi industry are around the corner.

“We hope those will play themselves out in a peaceful manner.”

In February, two taxi drivers were shot dead and nine people were injured during a gun battle at a taxi rank in Langa.

Grant says while Bellville, Langa and Delft have been affected by taxi violence over the past few months, it’s commuter safety they’re most concerned about.

“Our job is to protect commuters and ensure that they reach their destination safely.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)