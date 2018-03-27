[WATCH] Cricket Australia CEO Sutherland refuses to call ball-tampering cheating
Ihsaan Haffejee | Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland addressed media on the ball tampering scandal that has rocked the Australian cricket team. When questioned by journalists he refused to call it cheating.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Whistleblower: It's my duty to tell people
-
[WATCH LIVE] Poverty & inequality assessment report launched
-
[WATCH] Van Breda judgment postponed to May
-
[WATCH] Trump staying quiet regarding Stormy Daniels
-
[WATCH] Land grabs are an illegal act - Jeff Radebe
-
[WATCH] Kagiso Modupe's first novel hits the shelves
-
[WATCH] What you need to know about ball tampering
-
[WATCH] Imizamo Yethu residents stage peaceful protest
-
[WATCH] Bill Gates invests in Nigeria's youth
-
[WATCH] 'Pacific Rim Uprising' tops 'Black Panther' at box office
-
[WATCH] ANC NEC meets in Cape Town
-
[WATCH] Corinne Bailey Rae gives a magical performance at the #CTIJF2018
-
[WATCH] Cricket Australia boss tackles ball-tampering incident
-
[WATCH] Hugh Masekela honoured at #CTJIF
-
[WATCH] All the sights and sounds of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival
-
[WATCH] Nothing but the Jazz at #CTIJF2018
-
[WATCH] Local is Lekker at #CTIJF2018
-
[WATCH] #CTIJF2018 kicks off with a bang
-
[WATCH] Soshanguve residents left stranded after heavy rains
-
[WATCH] Lonmin hands over New Marikana Primary School
-
[WATCH] Corrine Bailey Rae ready to ignite stage at Jazz Festival
-
[WATCH] Farmers losing harvests as Matzikama area heads for Day Zero
-
[WATCH] American musician Masego ready to bless Cape Town Jazz festival
-
[WATCH] Water Dept: Gauteng is not out of the woods
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.