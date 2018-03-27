Warner expected to miss final Test in wake of ball-tampering scandal
Australia could be without both David Warner and Steve Smith in the fourth Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers.
CAPE TOWN - The fallout continues in the wake the Australian cricket team's ball-tampering scandal.
Team skipper, Steve Smith, along with his vice captain and another player, have been punished for cheating in the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.
Australia opener David Warner is also expected to be banned from the fourth and final Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers.
Australia could be without both Warner and Smith in the fourth Test. Smith had no option but to confess to planning to cheat. He could very well be slapped with a more severe punishment than the one he's already been given.
Smith was given a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council.
There's talk of more lengthy suspensions of possibly a year and even lifetime bans for those found to be involved in the scandal as Cricket Australia officials arrive in South Africa on Tuesday morning to sort out the mess.
WATCH: What you need to know about ball-tampering
