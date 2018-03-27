Van Breda expected back in court today
Henri van Breda is accused of murdering his parents and brother and seriously injuring his sister in an attack at their home in Stellenbosch in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Murder accused Henri van Breda is back in court sooner than expected when he appears before a new judge on Tuesday.
While a different judge will be presiding over the matter in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, Judge Siraj Desai is expected to see the case through to its conclusion.
Van Breda will hear when judgment is expected to be handed down.
It's likely to be postponed to May.
Reasons for the postponement and for Desai's absence have not yet been made known.
Van Breda, who is out on bail, maintains that an intruder was responsible for the attack on his family.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
