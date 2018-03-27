UniteBehind granted final interdict against Prasa

Two weeks ago, the group obtained an urgent interim interdict against Prasa.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has granted coalition group #UniteBehind a final interdict against the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa).

Two weeks ago, the group obtained an urgent interim interdict against Prasa. This came after security guards allegedly threatened and intimidated activists.

Prasa had refuted the claims, saying it would challenge the allegations.



On Tuesday, however, Prasa’s Nana Zenani said they would not comment on the latest developments.

Unite Behind’s Matthew Hirsch says there were no Prasa representatives present during Monday’s court briefing.

“It’s one step further to having our activists and comrades, who’ve been receiving threats from security officials and certain officials, safe. As well as having safe trains because we believe that safety on the trains is vitally important, especially for the workers.”

