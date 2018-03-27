UEFA to allow players to switch clubs in Champions League

-
JMPD warns motorists to behave ahead of Easter weekendLocal
-
Topbet cancels meeting with EFF due to nature of demands to be discussedBusiness
-
Parly committee to decide on probe into Gupta naturalisationLocal
-
PSC 'concerned' about high vacancy in govt deptsLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as S&P warns on economic headwindsBusiness
-
Judgment to be handed over in application to prevent signing of IPP contractsLocal
-
-
Motsepe Foundation donates R8m to Soweto schools, churchesLocal
-
UEFA to allow players to switch clubs in Champions LeagueSport
-
Rajan Nayer suspended from all cricket activity for 20 yearsSport
-
Smith, Warner & Bancroft to leave SA after ball-tampering scandalSport
-
Bulls' Papier named in Bok alignment campSport
-
Top 5 ball-tampering moments in cricketSport
-
Australia paid for their win-at-all-costs mentality, says GibsonSport
-
Jared Leto voices his support for student protestsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Up close & personal with Zakes BantwiniLifestyle
-
Chrissy Teigen says she knows who attacked BeyonceLifestyle
-
Nestle’s Milkybar targets healthy sweet spot with designer sugarWorld
-
Cape Town-born Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah movieLifestyle
-
Beyonce bitten by actress at December partyLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt 'has been casually dating'Lifestyle
-
Chance the Rapper slams Heineken for 'terribly racist' commercialLifestyle
-
Twitter to ban cryptocurrency ads from Tuesday as online crackdown widensBusiness
-
National Assembly approves Political Party Funding BillPolitics
-
MPs pay their respects to Fezeka LoliwePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Can Ramaphosa solve South Africa’s land-grab problem?Opinion
-
EFF accuses Topbet of arrogance after meeting no-showPolitics
-
Magashule: No space in ANC for members who take party to courtPolitics
-
ANC digging deep to align party & state presidency termsPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Just not cricket: why ball tampering is cheatingOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Africa’s free trade area offers so much promiseOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] The day Australian cricket lost its integrityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s one way to help Facebook protect dataOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zuma's legacy will haunt South Africa for some timeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Regulating Facebook won’t prevent data breachesOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
UEFA to allow players to switch clubs in Champions League
Players who switch clubs during the course of a season will be allowed to play for both in the Champions League under new rules announced by UEFA on Tuesday.
ZURICH - Players who switch clubs during the course of a season will be allowed to play for both in the Champions League under new rules announced by UEFA on Tuesday.
The European global soccer body said in a statement that it would also allow teams to use a fourth substitute in extra-time during Champions League and Europa League knockout ties.
The new ruling, to come into effect next season, means that a player who been fielded by one club in the group stage of the Champions League, and is transferred during the January window, can play for his new club in the knockout stages.
The same applies to the Europa League.
Under current rules, clubs who qualify for the knockout stage of either the Champions League or Europa League are allowed to register three new players.
These can include one player who has represented a different club in the Europa League group stages but none who have been fielded for another club in the Champions League group stage.
The present ruling prevents Barcelona from fielding Philippe Coutinho in the Champions League this season as he has already played for Liverpool.
Alexis Sanchez was eligible for Manchester United, however, as he switched from Arsenal in the Europa League to the Champions League.
The new rules state that “that a club may register three new eligible players without any restrictions.”
UEFA said the new ruling brought it into line with domestic leagues which “do not impose restrictions on the eligibility for competitions of players registered for a new club during the winter transfer window.”
UEFA said the fourth substitution will be allowed following its approval by soccer’s law-making body IFAB on March 3.
It said that 23 players, instead of 18, would be allowed on team sheets for the Champions League and Europa League finals, and the European Super Cup match.
