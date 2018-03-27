Topbet cancels meeting with EFF due to nature of demands to be discussed

The red berets have accused Top Bet management of being arrogant and playing tricks, after they withdrew from the meeting scheduled for on Monday evening.

Initially, the party called the company to a meeting earlier this month after Eyewitness News revealed how a group of about 20 female staff members were strip-searched to find an employee who left menstrual blood in a toilet.

The EFF now wants Topbet for account further for developments.

Topbet confirmed last week that it had approached three whistleblowers to take a lie detector test as per a recommendation by an independent advocate investigating the matter.

However, the EFF was unhappy about this, saying this was not part of its initial agreement with the company.

They've made more demands to Top Bet, including that the women do not take a lie detector test.

But speaking for Topbet, Vuma reputation management's Tshepo Sefotlhelo says on the basis of the EFF's demands they cannot have a meeting.

“We also reminded them that it was also in their employment contract. Give the business that Topbet is in the employees would need to subject themselves to a polygraph test at any given time at the behest of the employer.”

The company says the majority of the party's demands including staff counselling have been met.