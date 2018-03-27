Steenberg eviction order ‘massive win for municipality’
Stuart Diamond says the eviction process is expected to take two days and will be followed by the demolition of all the informal and formal structures on the property.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the eviction of illegal businesses and occupiers from a piece of its land in Steenberg is a massive win for the municipality.
The city’s eviction applications were finally secured following a two-decade-long court battle.
The illegal businesses included a scrap metal dealership.
The main respondent in the matter has been renting portions of the Military Road property to businesses and tenants, who’ve been operating in contravention of the zoning of the property.
Mayoral committee member for assets and facilities management Stuart Diamond says the eviction process is expected to take two days and will be followed by the demolition of all the informal and formal structures on the property.
“Despite the city instituting the eviction applications twice in the magistrate court, and the main respondent agreeing in the first proceedings to order requiring him to vacate the property, he has remained an unlawful occupation and erected various unauthorised structures on the property.”
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
