Stats SA: TB, diabetes top 2 killers in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA’s 2016 mortality report has found that tuberculosis (TB) and diabetes remain the top two killers among South Africa’s population.

The report - which looks at the causes of death - was released on Tuesday.

Stats SA’s latest mortality report found that since 2007, there has been a gradual decline in the number of deaths per year from 606,000 in 2015 to 456,000 in 2016.

There was a decline of 3% in the number of deaths recorded between 2015 and 2017, however, this might change with the late registration of deaths.

The two main natural causes of death are TB and diabetes, making up 6.5% and 5.5% of natural deaths respectively.

HIV came in as the fifth leading cause of natural deaths at 4.8%.

The accidental injury made up two-thirds of the non-natural deaths, with assault coming in at second with 14% while traffic accidents killed about one in 10 people.

Tuberculosis remains the leading underlying cause of #death in South Africa followed by Diabetes mellitus

