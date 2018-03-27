Smith, Warner & Bancroft to leave SA after ball-tampering scandal
Cricket Australia is holding a media briefing to announce the findings of its investigation into Saturday's ball tampering incident at Newlands.
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket Australia has announced captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft will leave South Africa on Wednesday after the weekend's ball-tampering scandal.
The trio will be replaced for the upcoming fourth test against the Proteas.
Smith admitted to masterminding the ball-tampering on Saturday, saying it was in an effort to gain an advantage over South Africa.
The ICC has fined Australian captain Steve Smith 100% of his match fee and suspended him for one Test match, while batsman Cameron Bancroft has been fined 75% of his match fee and handed three demerit points for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal.
CEO James Sutherland has just announced that coach Darren Lehmann, other players and supporting staff have not been found guilty and had no knowledge of the plans.
“The key finding is that prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident was limited to three players, captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.”
Lehmann will stay on as coach.
WATCH: Australia ball tampering briefing
