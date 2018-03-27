Sierra Leoneans to vote for new president on Saturday

The Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission lost valuable time when an interim injunction prevented it from continuing preparations for Tuesday’s election runoff.

FREETOWN - Sierra Leoneans are expected to only elect their new president on Saturday after the National Electoral Commission (NEC) asked for an eleventh-hour postponement.

The High Court in Sierra Leone on Monday cleared the way for the much-anticipated election runoff to go ahead on Tuesday, but the NEC said it lost valuable time while the matter was playing itself out in the courts.

The matter was brought by a member of the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) in his personal capacity, alleging voting irregularities in the first round.

While the injunction was lifted on Monday, NEC spokesperson Albert Massaquoi says they simply didn’t have enough time.

“Because under normal circumstance at least 48 hours for the deployment of electoral material and since we had an injunction, we only had about 14 hours.”

The NEC has once again called for patience as the country’s two old political parties prepare to square off this weekend.

The ruling APC and Sierra Leone People’s Party have dominated