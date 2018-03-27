Popular Topics
Sexual harassment case opened against Unisa board member

Alleged victim Gugulethu Ncube took to a campus website to detail how she was allegedly manipulated into sleeping with the board member after he threatened to fire her.

Picture: Unisa Facebook page
Picture: Unisa Facebook page
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Pretoria have opened a sexual harassment case against a University of South Africa (Unisa) early childhood development board member following rape allegations made by an employee.

Alleged victim Gugulethu Ncube took to a campus website to detail how she was allegedly manipulated into sleeping with the board member after he threatened to fire her.

Unisa has recently been rocked by a number of allegations of sexual and other forms of harassment in the past week.

The institution says it is investigating.

Sunnyside police's Daniel Mavimbela says he is aware of the allegations and police are conducting an investigation.

“I can confirm that the case was opened at our police station and it is currently under investigation.”

Ncube says she reported the matter to the early childhood development board chairperson but nothing was done.

However, Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says the institution has acted swiftly.

“A decision was taken to suspend the two employees. One is accused of sexual harassment. The other is who was made aware of the allegation and did nothing about it.”

Ramotshela says the university is ready to participate in the police investigation should they be required to.

