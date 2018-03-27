S&P raises SA GDP forecast from 1% to 2%

The rating agency says new leadership and ensuing policy announcements have boosted local and foreign investor confidence in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - S&P Global Ratings has raised its GDP growth forecast for South Africa to 2% for 2018, from 1% previously, and 2.1% for 2019, from 1.7%.

The rating agency says new leadership and ensuing policy announcements have boosted local and foreign investor confidence in South Africa, but structural challenges remain.

It has raised its growth forecast partly due to strengthening domestic and foreign investor sentiment following a change in the country's leadership and ensuing policy announcements.

