Russia declares mourning on March 28 after deadly mall fire - Ifax

Vladimir Putin promised angry residents that those responsible for what he called criminal negligence would be harshly punished.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a day of national mourning on Wednesday after a fire at a shopping mall in Siberia killed 64 people, Interfax reported on Tuesday.

Putin flew to the scene of the fire on Tuesday and promised angry residents that those responsible for what he called criminal negligence would be harshly punished.

WATCH: Putin: Massive deadly fire was 'criminal negligence'