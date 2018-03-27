Ramaphosa: Youth Employment Service will change lives
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the YES initiative is a result of a social compact responding to social ills.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the Youth Employment Service (YES) launched in Midrand on Tuesday will change the lives of young South Africans across the country.
Ramaphosa launched the initiative, which has brought together business, labour, civil society and government on Tuesday morning.
The program aims to create about one million job internships over three years, targeting mainly black South Africans between the ages of 18 and 35.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch the Youth Employment Service (#YES) this morning at the Riversands Innovation Hub pic.twitter.com/k81I9fitsv— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 27, 2018
Ramaphosa says the YES initiative is a result of a social compact responding to social ills.
“We want it to spread throughout the country; the towns, villages as well as rural areas.”
#YES Ramaphosa says the program is responding to the high unemployment crisis in Country. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2018
#YES aims to create employment opportunities through 3 channels pic.twitter.com/M6woAzgdBZ— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 27, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
S&P raises SA GDP forecast from 1% to 2%
-
DTI: We will sign Africa free trade area agreement
-
Cosatu: Treat workers well and they'll be motivated to work hard
-
Eskom: Tariff hike request likely to be spread over a few years
-
Capitec FY profit rises 18 pct
-
Arizona governor suspends Uber's ability to test self-driving cars
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.