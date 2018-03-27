Ramaphosa: Youth Employment Service will change lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the YES initiative is a result of a social compact responding to social ills.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the Youth Employment Service (YES) launched in Midrand on Tuesday will change the lives of young South Africans across the country.

Ramaphosa launched the initiative, which has brought together business, labour, civil society and government on Tuesday morning.

The program aims to create about one million job internships over three years, targeting mainly black South Africans between the ages of 18 and 35.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch the Youth Employment Service (#YES) this morning at the Riversands Innovation Hub pic.twitter.com/k81I9fitsv — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 27, 2018

Ramaphosa says the YES initiative is a result of a social compact responding to social ills.

“We want it to spread throughout the country; the towns, villages as well as rural areas.”

#YES Ramaphosa says the program is responding to the high unemployment crisis in Country. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2018

#YES aims to create employment opportunities through 3 channels pic.twitter.com/M6woAzgdBZ — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 27, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)