Rajan Nayer suspended from all cricket activity for 20 years

The treasurer and marketing director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, Rajan Nayer, was charged with breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

JOHANNESBURG - The treasurer and marketing director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, Rajan Nayer, was charged with breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

On Tuesday the International Cricket Council announced that it has suspended Nayer from all cricket activity for 20 years after he accepted a charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Nayer was charged with the following three offences under the code for approaching Zimbabwe Captain Graeme Cremer:

Article 2.1.1 - being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches;

Article 2.1.3 - offering Mr Cremer US $30,000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches; and

Article 2.1.4 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging Mr Cremer to breach.

Nayer accepted the charge of 2.1.4 and, on this basis, the ICC has agreed not to pursue any of the alternative charges based on the same facts.

The range of permissible sanctions for a breach of Article 2.1.4 is a period of ineligibility of a minimum of five years and a maximum of a lifetime. The suspension shall be backdated to the start of his provisional suspension on 16 January 2018 and as such he will be eligible to participate in cricket from 16 January 2038.

Alex Marshall, General Manager ICC ACU said: “I welcome the result of the investigation and the substantial sanction imposed upon Mr Nayer. It is important that the seriousness of his offences were reflected in the length of the ban.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Graeme Cremer, who has acted with the utmost professionalism throughout this process. Immediately after he received the approach from Mr Nayer reported it to the ICC and we were able to get an investigation underway swiftly. Graeme has been involved and updated throughout the investigation and has played a critical role in ensuring that corruption has no place in our sport.