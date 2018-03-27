Popular Topics
PSC 'concerned' about high vacancy in govt depts

One of the issues raised was that where government institutions operate with inadequate staff.

Public Service Commission Commissioner Michael Seloane. Picture: www.psc.gov.za
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) says it's concerned about the high vacancy rate in some government departments, specifically about positions that haven't been filled for a period of time.

The PSC released its third quarterly bulletin about the state of public service.

One of the issues raised was that where government institutions operate with inadequate staff. There are more complaints of poor service delivery.

Commissioner Michael Seloane said: “The acceptable level of vacancy rate is 10%, anything 10% or under is acceptable, 10% or more is unacceptable. Because then the department which operates on inadequate staff, its performance is going to be affected.”

