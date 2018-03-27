Parly committee to decide on probe into Gupta naturalisation

The Democratic Alliance's Haniff Hoosen says Parliament's Home Affairs Committee must also probe citizenship granted to other members of the family.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Home Affairs Committee says it will be gathering as much information as possible to determine whether to launch a full-scale Parliamentary inquiry into the Gupta naturalisation matter.

The committee is one of four that has been instructed to investigate allegations of state capture.

But to date, the committee has only dealt with the naturalisation of four Gupta family members who were granted citizenship under Malusi Gigaba's first tenure as Home Affairs Minister.

The Democratic Alliance's Haniff Hoosen says the committee must also probe citizenship granted to other members of the family.

Acting chairperson of the portfolio committee Donald Gumede says terms of reference for an inquiry will be drawn up once all information has been gathered from the department and Parliament.

“The decision really is to collect all information to decide whether we need a full investigative inquiry or not. In principle, we are not against it.”