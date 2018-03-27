Parly committee to decide on probe into Gupta naturalisation
The Democratic Alliance's Haniff Hoosen says Parliament's Home Affairs Committee must also probe citizenship granted to other members of the family.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Home Affairs Committee says it will be gathering as much information as possible to determine whether to launch a full-scale Parliamentary inquiry into the Gupta naturalisation matter.
The committee is one of four that has been instructed to investigate allegations of state capture.
But to date, the committee has only dealt with the naturalisation of four Gupta family members who were granted citizenship under Malusi Gigaba's first tenure as Home Affairs Minister.
The Democratic Alliance's Haniff Hoosen says the committee must also probe citizenship granted to other members of the family.
Acting chairperson of the portfolio committee Donald Gumede says terms of reference for an inquiry will be drawn up once all information has been gathered from the department and Parliament.
“The decision really is to collect all information to decide whether we need a full investigative inquiry or not. In principle, we are not against it.”
Popular in Local
-
IEC info to be used to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
Mantashe: Zimbabwe's land expropriation was done wrongly
-
Hermanus tense following land grab attempt - witness
-
Counselling to be provided to pupils after ‘sex list’ goes viral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.