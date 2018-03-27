Popular Topics
'Our people in Zwelihle have lived in bad conditions for years'

For more than a week, hundreds of people have been taking to the streets of Zwelihle near Hermanus in a desperate attempt to get government's attention.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela meets with the community in Zwelihle on 27 March 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Community members of Zwelihle near Hermanus are demanding better service delivery and proper housing.

For more than a week, hundreds of people have been taking to the streets in a desperate attempt to get government's attention.

As journalists were allowed into a packed community meeting at the Overstrand District Municipality, there was an atmosphere of tension and frustration.

Angry community leaders were on the left and councillors and government officials were on the right.

The Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been part of the meeting to discuss the concerns of the residents.

He will return to the area on Wednesday to have possible solutions and to avoid any more violent protests.

The meeting follows more than a week of protests in the streets in and around Zwelihle.

A satellite police station and a bus were torched.

One of the community members says their call and need for housing didn't start last week.

"I grew up in Zwelihle, our people in Zwelihle have been living in bad conditions for many years. We’ve been oppressed in Zwelihle for many years. We’ve been raising issues, we’ve got evidence, we’ve got affidavits, we’ve got everything."

Madikizela will return to the area with possible solutions and to discourage any more violent protests.

