No date set for Suzanne Daniels to respond to Eskom charges

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it has not yet set a date for its legal head Suzanne Daniels to explain a fresh set of charges laid against her.

Daniels was suspended last year but the CCMA found that the suspension was unfair and ordered Eskom to allow her to return to work.

However, new charges were brought against Daniels, including serious misconduct distributing confidential information around the McKinsey and Trillian contract.

Daniels was therefore stopped from returning to her position.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "If someone is making an allegation you, you have to give your side of the story, so Eskom has these allegations against her and at some point she will have to come and give her side of the story and based on the strength of her arguments or lack thereof, then a decision will be taken."