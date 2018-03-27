No breakthrough yet in Cape taxi boss's murder

Dan Khumalo was shot dead outside his home in Mandalay on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A investigation into the murder of a taxi boss hasn't produce any breakthrough yet.

Dan Khumalo, a senior leader of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, was shot dead outside his home in Mandalay on Sunday night.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says he's met with Community Safety MEC Dan Plato and provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, asking that the investigation into Khumalo's murder be prioritised.

“I’ve implored him to try and track down the killers of Dan Khumalo as soon as possible. We simply can’t live in a society where there are bullets flying around, especially at taxi ranks where commuters are.”

Grant says there's been an increase in taxi-related violence on three major routes in Bellville, Langa and Delft over the past few months.

He says the growing number of targeted killings and violence between affiliated groups are being monitored.

Last month in Langa, two taxi drivers were shot dead and nine people were injured during a gun battle at the taxi rank.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)