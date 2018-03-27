Popular Topics
NICD issues malaria alert for Easter weekend

It’s currently malaria season and due to the recent widespread rainfall across the country, there’s an increased risk of contracting the disease.

FILE: Picture: sxc.hu.
FILE: Picture: sxc.hu.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has issued a malaria alert for the Easter weekend, saying the number of cases is expected to rise due to South Africans travelling during this time.

It’s currently malaria season and due to the recent widespread rainfall across the country, there’s an increased risk of contracting the disease.

Travellers to high transmission areas, as well as neighbouring countries, have been advised to take the necessary precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes.

The NICD’s professor Lucille Blumberg said: “People planning to visit Limpopo, Mpumalanga, including Kruger National Park, and very far north in KwaZulu-Natal should be aware that these are some of the malaria risk areas. A particular risk exists in Mozambique.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

