NICD issues malaria alert for Easter weekend
It’s currently malaria season and due to the recent widespread rainfall across the country, there’s an increased risk of contracting the disease.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has issued a malaria alert for the Easter weekend, saying the number of cases is expected to rise due to South Africans travelling during this time.
It’s currently malaria season and due to the recent widespread rainfall across the country, there’s an increased risk of contracting the disease.
Travellers to high transmission areas, as well as neighbouring countries, have been advised to take the necessary precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes.
The NICD’s professor Lucille Blumberg said: “People planning to visit Limpopo, Mpumalanga, including Kruger National Park, and very far north in KwaZulu-Natal should be aware that these are some of the malaria risk areas. A particular risk exists in Mozambique.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni to be summoned to inquiry
-
Hermanus tense following land grab attempt - witness
-
Absa accuses Public Protector of lying to Parliament
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
Ex-director alleges sexual abuse by Grant Thornton SA head of forensics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.