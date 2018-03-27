Popular Topics
Municipality says land identified for protesting Zwelihle, Overstrand residents

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says the Overstrand District Municipality has identified land that could be suitable for those in the area who need it.

FILE: Residents of Zwelihle near Hermanus protest on Monday 26 March 2018. Picture: Twitter/@HermanusOnline.
FILE: Residents of Zwelihle near Hermanus protest on Monday 26 March 2018. Picture: Twitter/@HermanusOnline.
one hour ago

HERMANUS - After days of violent protests, the Overstrand District Municipality says it has identified land for the citizens of Zwelihle and Overstrand.

Backyard dwellers in the area and those frustrated with a seemingly endless housing backlog have been protesting, demanding the government respond to their calls for land.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says the Overstrand District Municipality has identified land that could be suitable for those in the area who need it.

“Let us get a list for all the backyarders who are saying 'I have been looking for a house'. Let us then commit to finding a piece of land. The municipality has already done that… to find a piece of land so that we can start a process of formalising the plan for the backyarders.”

Now he’s promising officials will talk to the community and plan the next steps together.

But he’s appealing to protesters to stay calm and refrain from destroying their own communities in frustration.

Local ward Councillor Lindile Ntsabo told Eyewitness News most of the community members are satisfied with the promise.

