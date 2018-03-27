MPs pay their respects to Fezeka Loliwe

The ANC MP died in a motor vehicle accident while on her way from her parliamentary constituency office in Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum have paid their respects to African National Congress (ANC) MP Fezeka Loliwe, calling her beloved and diligent.

Loliwe died in a motor vehicle accident while on her way from her parliamentary constituency office in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape.

She was a qualified teacher who joined Parliament in 2014 and served on the Labour Committee as well as the ad hoc committee on the SABC.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said: “After that qualified report, investors abandoned Eskom.”

DA MP Michael Bagraim says he spoke to Loliwe the day before died to discuss the national minimum wage.

“Our beloved chairperson of the labour portfolio committee will be sorely missed by her family, friends, comrades and all of us in the House.”