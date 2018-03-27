Motsepe Foundation donates R8m to Soweto schools, churches
The foundation held an event at the Regina Mundi Church earlier on Tuesday where Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi received the donation.
JOHANNESBURG - Several Soweto schools facing infrastructure problems have received some relief.
The Motsepe Foundation has donated over R8 million to schools and some churches.
The foundation held an event at the Regina Mundi Church earlier on Tuesday where Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi received the donation.
Last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Mosthekga announced her department has set up a team around the country that will do an audit of schools that have pit toilets.
The intervention followed the recent death of five-year-old Lumka Mkhethwa who drowned in an Eastern Cape toilet earlier this month.
Lesufi says the donations will go a long way to improving education at township schools.
“We are quite pleased that the Motsepe Foundation chose our schools, especially in Soweto, for upgrades. But most importantly to replace things that are normally stolen in our schools and also to provide the necessary guidance that our children need.”
Popular in Local
-
IEC info to be used to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
Counselling to be provided to pupils after ‘sex list’ goes viral
-
Hermanus tense following land grab attempt - witness
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
National Assembly approves Political Party Funding Bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.