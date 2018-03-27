Motsepe Foundation donates R8m to Soweto schools, churches

The foundation held an event at the Regina Mundi Church earlier on Tuesday where Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi received the donation.

JOHANNESBURG - Several Soweto schools facing infrastructure problems have received some relief.

The Motsepe Foundation has donated over R8 million to schools and some churches.

Last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Mosthekga announced her department has set up a team around the country that will do an audit of schools that have pit toilets.

The intervention followed the recent death of five-year-old Lumka Mkhethwa who drowned in an Eastern Cape toilet earlier this month.

Lesufi says the donations will go a long way to improving education at township schools.

“We are quite pleased that the Motsepe Foundation chose our schools, especially in Soweto, for upgrades. But most importantly to replace things that are normally stolen in our schools and also to provide the necessary guidance that our children need.”