Markus Jooste may be subpoenaed to appear in Parliament
Yunus Carrim says the committees will decide on Wednesday on whether or not Jooste should be subpoenaed to come and account to Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste may be subpoenaed to answer questions in Parliament.
Jooste was invited to a joint meeting of four parliamentary committees that are sitting on Wednesday.
But his lawyers say he won’t be coming.
In a letter to the committee chairpersons, they say Jooste resigned as the global retailer’s CEO in December and is “not in a position to meaningfully assist the committee”.
Standing Committee on Finance chairperson Yunus Carrim says the committees will decide on Wednesday on whether or not Jooste should be subpoenaed to come and account to Parliament.
Carrim did not want to pre-empt the decision of the committees, but told EWN that Jooste has the most to account for regarding the collapse of the company’s share price last year and its impact.
“This argument that Mr Jooste cannot turn up because he is no more with Steinhoff is unacceptable to the committee.”
In their letter to the committees, Jooste’ lawyers say he has already been summoned to be interrogated by the Financial Services Board and is also the subject of a Hawks probe.
They say indications are that Jooste will be prosecuted and that appearing before the committees to be questioned will undermine his right to a fair trial.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
