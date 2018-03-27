‘Marks on Susan Rohde's neck inconsistent with position she was found in’

Property mogul Jason Rohde is accused of strangling his wife at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016 and then staging her suicide.

CAPE TOWN - In the case of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde, a police forensics expert has testified on the ligature marks around Susan Rohde's neck.

He says they were inconsistent with the information he received about the position in which her body was found.

Colonel Daniel Poolman has testified about how he tested the hair iron cord which was found around the deceased's neck.

He says based on the tests, the single strand cord would break if more than 40 kilograms was pulling on the one end.

The head of engineering section of the police's forensic science lab has therefore found that if Susan's full weight was suspended with the cord, it would've failed.

The court has previously heard the deceased weighed more than 50 kilograms.

The defence has sketched another scenario saying her feet could've been partially touching the floor.

The witness agrees.

Poolman, however, can't say in what position Susan's body was found because he was not on the scene.